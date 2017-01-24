Livingston scored four points (2-4 FG) along with five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 21 minutes in Monday's 105-102 loss to Miami.

Livingston who averages 17.5 minutes per game, was available for extra run after getting the night off Sunday against Orlando. Additionally, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave Andre Iguodala the night off against the Heat, so Livingston and the rest of the guards off the bench -- Patrick McCaw and Ian Clark -- were asked to do a little bit more. Livingston's five assists Monday tied his season high set Nov. 1 against Portland. He's offered a dependable 3-plus assists per game since signing with Golden State in 2014-15, but is down to just 1.7 this season. That's because Kerr likes to keep multiple ball-handlers on the court at all times.