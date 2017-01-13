Livingston pitched in with 10 points (5-7 FG), two assists and a rebound over 21 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.

The 12-year veteran posted double digits in the scoring column for only the third time all season and the first time since Dec. 15. Given the comfortable lead the Warriors enjoyed in the second half, Livingston cleared the 20-minute mark for the first time since Dec. 1, and with his third game of over 70 percent shooting in the last four, he's now boasting a 65.6 percent success rate from the field in six January games.