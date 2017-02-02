Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful Thursday vs. Clippers
Livingston (back) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Livingston sat out Wednesday's tilt against the Hornets and appears in line to miss the second game of the back to back set as well. Ian Clark and patrick McCaw saw some extra minutes in place of Livingston on Wednesday, and they likely will once again if Livingston is held out or limited on Thursday.
