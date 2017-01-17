Livingston finished with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT) with two rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes off of the bench in Monday's 126-91 win against the Cavaliers.

Livingston has been tremendously efficient in limited action in the month of January, hitting at a .692 clip (27-39 FG) in seven games. He won't give you any threes, and he doesn't contribute much in other categories, but he isn't a bad option in deeper standard leagues for his scoring. If you need a boost in field goal percentage in deeper rotisserie leagues, he is running hot and worth a look.