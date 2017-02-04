Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Expects to play Saturday
Livingston (back) is expected to play Saturday against the Kings, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.
The veteran missed the last two games with a strained back, but all indications are that he'll return to action Saturday. Expect Livingston to fill his usual role as the primary backup to Stephen Curry at point guard.
