Livingston scored six points (3-6 FG) along with one rebound, three assists and one steal over 23 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 win over Portland.

Livingston started in place of the ailing Stephen Curry (illness). And while we never expected Livingston to be a direct one-for-one replacement in minutes or points, we were hoping for assists that might come close to Curry's 6.1 assists-per-game rate. If Curry remains sidelined through Wednesday's home game against Charlotte, a combination of Livingston, Andre Iguodala (36 minutes, five assists Sunday) and Ian Clark (13, 3) will get more opportunities to initiate the Warriors' offense.