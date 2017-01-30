Livingston scored six points (3-6 FG) along with one rebound, three assists and one steal over 23 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 win over Portland.

Livingston started in place of the ailing Stephen Curry (illness). And while we never expected Livingston to be a direct one-for-one replacement in minutes or points, we were hoping for assists that might come close to Curry's 6.1 assists-per-game rate. If Curry remains sidelined through Wednesday's home game against Charlotte, a combination of Livingston, Andre Iguodala (36 minutes, five assists Sunday) and Ian Clark (13, 3) will get more opportunities to initiate the Warriors' offense.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola