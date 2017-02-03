Livingston (back) is out for Thursday's tilt against the Clippers.

As expected, Livingston will sit out for his second straight game. Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw will likely see extra run in Livingston's absence. Livingston's next chance to take the floor comes Saturday against the Kings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola