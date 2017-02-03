Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Thursday vs. Clippers
Livingston (back) is out for Thursday's tilt against the Clippers.
As expected, Livingston will sit out for his second straight game. Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw will likely see extra run in Livingston's absence. Livingston's next chance to take the floor comes Saturday against the Kings.
