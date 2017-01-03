Livingston (hip, elbow) finished with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes in a 127-119 win over the Nuggets on Monday.

Livingston entered Monday's game nursing bruises on his left hip and right elbow, but neither injury prevented him from serving in his usual capacity with the second unit. The backup point guard is averaging 4.0 points (on 47.4% shooting), 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game over his last five contests.