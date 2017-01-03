Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Plays 18 minutes Monday
Livingston (hip, elbow) finished with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes in a 127-119 win over the Nuggets on Monday.
Livingston entered Monday's game nursing bruises on his left hip and right elbow, but neither injury prevented him from serving in his usual capacity with the second unit. The backup point guard is averaging 4.0 points (on 47.4% shooting), 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game over his last five contests.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will play Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Monday with pair of bruises•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Leads reserves in scoring Sunday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: To rest Thursday vs. Utah•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Stabilizes production•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Eleven points off the bench Friday•