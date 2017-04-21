Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable for Game 3
Livington was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of Bay Arena News Group reports.
Livingston is still dealing with both a right index finger sprain and a hand contusion, and his inability to put together a full practice still leaves plenty of unknown surrounding his Game 3 status. The team will likely provide one more update on the point guard following Saturday morning shootaround, but in the event that he misses a second straight game, Ian Clark, who has now scored 25 total points in the first two games of the series, would be in line for added minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Still questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: To move back to bench Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Provides 14 points in Saturday spot start•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will start at point guard Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...