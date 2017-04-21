Livington was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of Bay Arena News Group reports.

Livingston is still dealing with both a right index finger sprain and a hand contusion, and his inability to put together a full practice still leaves plenty of unknown surrounding his Game 3 status. The team will likely provide one more update on the point guard following Saturday morning shootaround, but in the event that he misses a second straight game, Ian Clark, who has now scored 25 total points in the first two games of the series, would be in line for added minutes off the bench.