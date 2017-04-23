Livingston (finger) is questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers.

Livingston sat out Saturday's Game 3 after being a partial participant in Friday's practice and is currently being listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4. If he misses more time, Ian Clark will presumably continue to fill in. An update on Livingston's status will probably come after Monday's morning shootaround.

