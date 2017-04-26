Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable for Monday's series opener
Livingston (finger) is considered questionable for Monday's second-round opener against the winner of the Clippers/Jazz series, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Livingston missed the final three games of the Warriors' first-round matchup with what was listed as a sprained right index finger. His absence was largely considered precautionary, however, and with nearly a week off before the start of the second round, Livingston could have enough time to make a full recovery. Look for his status to be updated again over the weekend, but if he's ultimately held out, Ian Clark would likely operate as the team's backup point guard again.
