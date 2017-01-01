Livingston is dealing with a left hip and right elbow contusion and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Livingston has only missed one game this season due to rest, but it looks as though he could be at risk of his first injury-related absence due to his pair of bruises. The Warriors will check back on Livingston's condition after Monday's morning shootaround, but if the veteran point guard is held out, Ian Clark could be in line for a more substantial role with the second unit.