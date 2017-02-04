Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Saturday vs. Kings
Livingston (back) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Kings.
Livingston has missed the past two games with a back strain, and is questionable for Saturday's contest. If he's unavailable, Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw will likely continue to pick up extra minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Thursday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Doubtful Thursday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will sit out Wednesday vs. Hornets•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Fills in for Curry in Sunday's win•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will start Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Back in active lineup Monday•