Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Livingston is nursing a right index finger sprain and hand contusion, making him questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
The injury shouldn't cause too much concern amongst Warriors' fans but the backup point guard may need to take the night off to rest his shooting hand. Look for a decision to be made either after Wednesday morning shootaround or just before tipoff. Should he be ruled out, Ian Clark may seem some expanded minutes off the bench.
