Livingston (finger) will not play in Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers.

While Monday's absence will mark Livingston's third consecutive game lost to a sprained right index finger, the veteran point guard likely isn't dealing with anything overly serious and is being sat out simply as a precautionary measure with the Warriors heavily favored to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Look for Ian Clark to continue operating as the top backup to starting point guard Stephen Curry, a role in which he's averaged 10 points and three rebounds across 18 minutes per game this postseason.