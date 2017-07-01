Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Remains with Warriors

Livingston has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the Warriors, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

After two championships over the last three years with the Warriors, Livingston chose a team-friendly deal to remain with the incumbent team, whereas he likely could have fetched more money elsewhere. With the same cast of characters seemingly staying put in Golden State, the veteran will likely have a similar role as a bench player behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson throughout the duration of this new contract.