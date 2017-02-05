Livingston scored eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT) along with two rebounds and one blocked shot over 17 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Kings.

Livingston had missed the previous two games with a mid-back strain. While he can be a steadying force on the second unit, there's very little for fantasy players to get excited about. Livingston is averaging 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, .5 steals and .2 blocks per game.