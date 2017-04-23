Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Ruled out for Game 3
Livingston (finger) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Blazers.
This was expected after Livingston was only a limited participant at practice Friday, as he continues to nurse a sprained right index finger, as well as a hand contusion. He'll now turn his attention toward a potential return for Game 4 on Monday.
