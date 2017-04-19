Livingston (finger) sat out the team's morning shootaround, but remains questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Monte Poole of CSN Bay Area reports.

Livingston, Matt Barnes (foot) and Kevin Durant (calf) all sat out during shootaround, so the Warriors are in danger of losing some key figures in their rotation for Game 2. While Livingston doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction for a return, there's still plenty of time before tip off for his status to be elevated, so look for him to continue to receive treatment and attempt to test out the injury during pregame warmups before giving a final word on his availability.