Livingston (hip, elbow) will be available for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Livingston came into Monday listed as questionable with a pair of bruises on his right elbow and left hip, but apparently the ailments are severe enough to hold him off the court. The veteran averaged 17.1 minutes per game in December and will have a chance to duplicate that number against Denver.