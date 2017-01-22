Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will sit out for rest Sunday
Livingston will sit out Sunday's game against the Magic for rest purposes, Anthony Slater of San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Warriors are heading into a back-to-back set Sunday and Monday, so the Warriors will give the veteran a breather for the first outing. Look for Ian Clark to take on some extra minutes as the primary backup to starting point guard Stephen Curry.
