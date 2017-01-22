Livingston will sit out Sunday's game against the Magic for rest purposes, Anthony Slater of San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Warriors are heading into a back-to-back set Sunday and Monday, so the Warriors will give the veteran a breather for the first outing. Look for Ian Clark to take on some extra minutes as the primary backup to starting point guard Stephen Curry.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola