Livingston is dealing with a mid-back strain and has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets.

Livingston is fresh off his first start of the season, as Stephen Curry missed the team's last game with an illness. However, Livingston must have tweaked his back during that outing, as he's now set to get the night off Wednesday. With Curry back, he'll take on his usual role in the starting lineup at point guard, but guys like Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw could pick up some extra minutes off the bench until Livingston is at full strength.