Livingston will draw the start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

With Stephen Curry (illness) out, coach Steve Kerr will look to Livingston to start in his place. Livingston's style contrasts Curry's, as he hasn't hit a three-pointer all season, but that likely won't be too much of an issue for the Warriors, who have the likes of Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green all available to knock down shots from beyond the arc. Livingston may still not eclipse the 30-minute mark however, as Ian Clark and Andre Iguodala are both available to play point guard as well.