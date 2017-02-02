Warriors' Stephen Curry: Another magical night

Curry scored 39 points (14-20 FG, 11-15 3Pt) along with five rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 30 minutes in Golden State's 126-111 win over Charlotte on Wednesday.

Curry had missed one game due to an illness and had been questionable leading up to Wednesday's game, but there was no question once he hit the floor. His 11 three-pointers were just two shy of the single-game NBA record he set in November. After taking just 11 shots in a Christmas Day loss to the Cavaliers and averaging three fewer shots per game than he had last season, Curry complained of not getting enough looks out of the pick-and-roll. To that point in the season, the Warriors had been adjusting to the addition of Kevin Durant in the offense. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr listened to his two-time MVP guard and tweaked the offense accordingly. Since then, Curry's averaged nearly 20 shots per game while making 49 percent overall and 46 percent from three-point range.