Warriors' Stephen Curry: Barely misses triple-double versus Heat

Curry scored 24 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FG) while adding nine assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 107-95 victory over the Heat.

Curry struggled with his shot in this one despite the fact that Klay Thompson was held out to rest, snapping a three-game streak of having scored at least 30 points. He made up for it by posting his best all-around line in some time, as his eight boards and nine dimes were his highest totals in those respective categories since mid-December.