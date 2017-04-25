Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops game-high 37 points in near triple-double effort
Curry went for 37 points (12-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during 128-103 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Curry turned in his second-consecutive 30-point effort in his best all-around performance of the playoffs so far. He was just two assists and three rebounds shy of a triple-double, and drained a series-best seven three-pointers. Curry had a very strong first round, with averages of 29.8 points on 45.1 percent shooting, 6.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 three-pointers and 2.3 steals per game.
