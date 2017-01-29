Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes for 43 in three quarters Saturday

Curry recorded 43 points (15-23 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during a 144-98 win over the Clippers on Saturday.

Curry's nine three-pointers included a heave from beyond halfcourt at the halftime buzzer. He exploded for 25 points in the third quarter and wasn't needed for the final frame as the team destroyed the Clippers. It was his second-highest scoring output of the season, only topped by his 46 points and 13 three-pointers on Nov. 7 against the Pelicans. Curry is shooting ridiculously lately, as he's averaging 6.0 three-pointers per game over his last five on a healthy 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.