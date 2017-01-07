Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits 40 points for second time in 2016-17

Curry supplied 40 points (15-27 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 42 minutes in a 128-119 overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

The Warriors were unable to capitalize on Curry's second 40-point performance of the season, as the team blew a 24-point second-half lead to drop the home game in overtime. After the Warriors suffered a narrow loss to the Cavaliers on Christmas Day, Curry indicated he wanted to be more aggressive on the offensive end, and he seems to be delivering. He's attempted 18 or more shots in each of the Warriors' three January contests, including 25-plus shots in the last two games.