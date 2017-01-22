Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits seven treys in Sunday's win

Curry contributed 27 points (8-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, and four rebounds in 30 minutes during the Warriors' 118-98 victory over the Magic on Sunday.

Curry has posted at least 20 points and five assists in all 10 January games. Furthermore, he is sinking 4.4 triples per night, which is his best mark during any month in 2016-17.