Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits seven treys in Sunday's win
Curry contributed 27 points (8-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, and four rebounds in 30 minutes during the Warriors' 118-98 victory over the Magic on Sunday.
Curry has posted at least 20 points and five assists in all 10 January games. Furthermore, he is sinking 4.4 triples per night, which is his best mark during any month in 2016-17.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 24 points in blowout win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Reaches milestone in lopsided win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Second in scoring on Warriors in blowout win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Barely misses triple-double versus Heat•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers in win over Kings•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits 40 points for second time in 2016-17•