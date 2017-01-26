Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits six triples in road win

Curry finished with 28 points (11-23 FG, 6-12 3Pt) to go along with six assists, two rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 113-103 win against the Hornets.

Curry has hit two or more 3-pointers in 24 consecutive games, and he has amassed 20 or more points in each of his past 12 outings. After some poor stat lines by his standards in November and December, Curry is rounding back into MVP form in January.