Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers in win over Kings
Curry scored 30 points (11-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 win over the Kings.
Curry led all scorers in this contest and knocked down five three-pointers for the third straight outing. His field goal attempts have risen to the tune of 24.7 per game over that stretch, a figure which has resulted in a spike to 35 points per outing. There had been whispers of a desire to get Curry more involved in the offense of late, and the reigning MVP seems to have taken that to heart.
