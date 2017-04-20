Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team with 19 in blowout
Curry scored 19 points (6-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go along with six assists, six rebounds, four steals and a block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 110-81 win over the TrailBlazers.
Curry's stat line suffered along with the rest of the Warriors' starting five due to the huge lead they carried into the second half, but he still delivered a solid game despite shooting only 33 percent from the floor. He also led the game with 19 points and four steals. The Warriors are in the driver's seat so far in this series, which could make the starters risky picks in DFS contests due to the possibility of a blowout, but Curry's potential for a big game still makes him worth considering. He'll look to help his team go 3-0 in the series in Portland on Saturday.
