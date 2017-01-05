Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team with 35 vs. Blazers

Curry contributed 35 points (12-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during a 125-117 win over Portland on Wednesday.

The 35 points were the most for Curry since he posted 35 on Nov. 16 against the Raptors. Curry is struggling a bit with the long ball over the last five games as he is shooting just 39 percent from the three-point line, but he is still averaging 3.2 three-pointers made per game over that stretch. The team is back in action against the Grizzlies on Friday.