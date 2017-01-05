Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team with 35 vs. Blazers

Curry contributed 35 points (12-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during a 125-117 win over Portland on Wednesday.

The 35 points were the most for Curry since he posted 35 on Nov. 16 against the Raptors. Curry is struggling a bit with the long ball over the last five games as he is shooting just 39 percent from the three-point line, but he is still averaging 3.2 three-pointers made per game over that stretch. The team is back in action against the Grizzlies on Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola