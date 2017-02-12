Warriors' Stephen Curry: Nearly records triple double against Thunder

Curry put up 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes Saturday during a 130-114 win over the Thunder.

After failing to score 20 points in his last two games, Curry bounced back in a major way against Russell Westbrook and the Thunder. Curry got off to a cold start, shooting just 1-of-5 from three-point range in the first quarter, but was rock-solid at taking care of the ball. He finished with zero turnovers to his nine assists, an encouraging sign for a player averaging 2.9 turnovers this season.