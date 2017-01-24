Warriors' Stephen Curry: Nearly triple-doubles in loss to Heat

Curry went for 21 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 37 minutes during a 105-102 loss to the Heat on Monday.

The 10 boards tied a season high for Curry and he came up just two assists shy of his first triple-double of the season. The 37 minutes, which came in the second half of a back-to-back, were the most he's received in more than two weeks. Curry has been facilitating well over the last five games, with an average of 8.0 assists per game in that stretch, but he hasn't been shooting the ball too well over the last five, at just 42.9 percent.