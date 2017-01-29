Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out with illness Sunday vs. Blazers
Curry has come down with the flu and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Curry will be missing his first game of the season Sunday, as he recently came down with the stomach flu. He's not expected to miss an extended period of time, however, and could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. Look for Shaun Livingston to draw the start in his place, while Ian Clark and Andre Iguodala are also candidates to see an uptick in minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes for 43 in three quarters Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits six triples in road win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Nearly triple-doubles in loss to Heat•