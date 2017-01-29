Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out with illness Sunday vs. Blazers

Curry has come down with the flu and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Curry will be missing his first game of the season Sunday, as he recently came down with the stomach flu. He's not expected to miss an extended period of time, however, and could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. Look for Shaun Livingston to draw the start in his place, while Ian Clark and Andre Iguodala are also candidates to see an uptick in minutes off the bench.