Warriors' Stephen Curry: Practices Tuesday

Curry (illness) was a full-participant in practice Tuesday and will likely be ready for Wednesday's tilt with the Hornets, Carl Steward of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Curry missed Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers due to a stomach illness, but the bug has apparently passed, clearing the reigning MVP for a battle with the Hornets on Wednesday night. Shaun Livingston will head back to the bench but could see a slight uptick in minutes should Curry be dealing with lingering effects of the flu.