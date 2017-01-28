Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Saturday vs. Clippers

Curry (quad) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.

Kerr has to check with the training staff after Curry's workout, but believes he will take the floor. If he's cleared, the sharpshooting point guard will take on the shorthanded backcourt of the Clippers.

