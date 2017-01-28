Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Saturday vs. Clippers
Curry (quad) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
Kerr has to check with the training staff after Curry's workout, but believes he will take the floor. If he's cleared, the sharpshooting point guard will take on the shorthanded backcourt of the Clippers.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes for 43 in three quarters Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits six triples in road win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Nearly triple-doubles in loss to Heat•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits seven treys in Sunday's win•