Warriors' Stephen Curry: Provides 25 points, eight assists Friday
Curry contributed 25 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in a 119-113 win over the Pistons on Friday.
Since going 0-of-8 from beyond the arc back on Dec. 7 against the Clippers, Curry has drilled multiple three-pointers in his subsequent nine games while hitting 39.5 percent of his attempts from distance. That's a stellar figure for most players, but Curry isn't quite running at the peak efficiency he had shown during his back-to-back MVP campaigns, which has resulted in him dropping down a few pegs in terms of season-long fantasy value.
