Warriors' Stephen Curry: Provides 25 points in 30 minutes

Curry racked up 25 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in a 104-74 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.

With the Warriors reeling off back-to-back wins of 30 points or more, Curry hasn't been pressed into big minutes, and while he's turned in solid outings in both, fantasy owners may have expected a bit more from him in those contests. Next up for the Warriors is a matchup with the 7-20 Nets, so another low minute total could be in store for Curry.