Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers

Curry is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Clippers with left quad soreness, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

If Curry misses Saturday's game, it would be his first absence of the season, and Shaun Livingston would seemingly get the start in his place. Livingston is averaging 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across 17.5 minutes per game this season. Ian Clark and Andre Iguodala may also see some time at the point guard slot in Curry's absence. Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green would likely all see bumps in usage as well.