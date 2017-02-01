Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable Wednesday vs. Hornets
Curry (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Curry missed his first game of the season Sunday, as he was dealing with the flu. He was able to participate fully in Tuesday's practice, so the star sharp-shooter is likely more on the probable side of his injury designation. Still, his status will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off Wednesday. Shaun Livingston would presumably draw another start at point guard should Curry suffer any setbacks.
