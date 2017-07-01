Warriors' Stephen Curry: Re-signs with Warriors for $201 million
Curry has agreed to a five-year, $201 million contract extension with the Warriors, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Curry's contract is the biggest for an NBA player of all-time, and it does not include any options, so it locks him in as a Warrior for the duration of the pact. Curry's scoring average may have dipped almost five points last season, but he was coming off one of the top offensive campaigns of all time, and he showed down the stretch and all the way to the Finals that he is still among the top players in the game.
