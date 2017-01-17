Warriors' Stephen Curry: Reaches milestone in lopsided win
Curry finished with 20 points (7-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT) with 11 assists, four steals and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Monday's 126-91 victory against the Cavaliers.
Curry hit a 3-pointer in his 100th consecutive home game, the second-longest streak in NBA history. After a few uneven months by his standards, Curry has heated up in the month of January. In seven games since the calendar flipped to 2017, Curry is averaging 27.9 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
