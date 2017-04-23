Warriors' Stephen Curry: Records game-high 34 points in win
Curry totaled 34 points (10-25 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 39 minutes during a 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.
Curry eclipsed the 30-point mark for the first time this postseason and the eight assists also marked his highest total of the series so far. He shot below 50 percent for the third straight game, but got hot for 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the team seal the victory. Curry is shooting just 40.3 percent to start the postseason, but expect that percentage to rise soon.
