Warriors' Stephen Curry: Remains red-hot in Thursday win

Curry posted 29 points (11-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and three steals over 37 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 win over the Clippers.

Curry put up 23 shot attempts for the third time in the last four games, while also firing double-digit three-point tries for the fourth time over that span. The sharpshooter has shot no less than Thursday's 47.8 percent while averaging 34.8 points over that stretch. After deferring frequently to Kevin Durant in earlier portions of the season, Curry appears to have reclaimed a principal role in the Warriors' attack for the time being, as he's now manage a team-high point total for three consecutive contests.