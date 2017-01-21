Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 24 points in blowout win

Curry recorded 24 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, a steal and a rebound in 33 minutes during a 125-108 win over Houston on Friday.

The idea that Durant has taken all of Curry's shot attempts is simply untrue. Curry put up 18 shots against Houston, and his season average is now at 17.6 attempts, compared to Durant's 17.0 attempts. What is true, however, is Curry's struggles on the road this year. He's shooting just 43.5 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc through 20 road games, a sizeable sample. Curry used to thrive in enemy territory. Last season he actually shot better on the road (50.8 FG percentage, 46.2 3Pt percentage) than he did at Oracle Arena (49.9 FG percentage, 44.5 3Pt percentage).