Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores game-high 35 in Saturday loss

Curry provided 35 points (11-20 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals over 42 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to the Kings.

Another spectacular outing from Curry was tainted by his miss of a potential game-winning shot in overtime with four seconds remaining. On the bright side, he continued his recent offensive tear, with Saturday's production representing his third game in the last four with more than 30 points. Curry has had his trademark three-point shot mostly hitting on all cylinders lately as well, as he's shot 56 percent (37-for-66) from behind the arc over the last five contests.