Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores team-high 28 points Wednesday

Curry scored a team-high 28 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes in a 121-111 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

After taking just 11 shots in the Warriors' Christmas Day loss to the Cavaliers, Curry indicated that he wanted to see more involvement in pick-and-roll situations in the team's subsequent games, and he seemed to achieve that goal Wednesday. Curry was much more aggressive in looking for his own offense, which was reflected in his increased attempts from the field and the free-throw line, with his seven tries from the charity stripe representing his most since Dec. 11. Curry is still having an elite season, but the addition of Kevin Durant has dampened his production a bit, while his efficiency has also taken a hit.