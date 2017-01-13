Warriors' Stephen Curry: Second in scoring on Warriors in blowout win

Curry generated 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and five steals in Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.

He also committed a game-high eight turnovers, but Curry is in the midst of a nice scoring stretch, tallying over 20 points for the sixth time in six January games. The perennial All-Star had endured a late December stretch where he'd been under that mark in five of eight games, so fantasy owners are surely pleased to see him return to a much more customary level of production. Curry continues to put in impressive work as a facilitator as well, as he's averaged 6.8 assists over the last four games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola