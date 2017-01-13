Warriors' Stephen Curry: Second in scoring on Warriors in blowout win

Curry generated 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and five steals in Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.

He also committed a game-high eight turnovers, but Curry is in the midst of a nice scoring stretch, tallying over 20 points for the sixth time in six January games. The perennial All-Star had endured a late December stretch where he'd been under that mark in five of eight games, so fantasy owners are surely pleased to see him return to a much more customary level of production. Curry continues to put in impressive work as a facilitator as well, as he's averaged 6.8 assists over the last four games.